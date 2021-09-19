4-year-old killed by falling tree in Minnesota storms

MANKATO, Mn. (KEYC) - A 4-year-old has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Saturday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato, Minnesota.

Mankato public safety said it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Other family members inside the tent were unharmed.

The family was camping at the park ahead of this year’s powwow in Mankato.