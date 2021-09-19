Brothers raise awareness for ‘Wings of Change’ during valley’s Grindstone 100 event

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of people from across the country came to the valley this weekend for the 14th annual Grindstone 100, a vigorous hiking challenge across the area’s mountainous trails.

Two brothers who participated in the event used it as way to raise awareness for a foundation that supports children with autism spectrum disorders.

The Grindstone 100 is a hike that totals 100 miles across the valley’s forest trails, beginning and ending in Swoope. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Participants began the hike on Friday afternoon and will continuously hike through Sunday, only stopping at a series of aid stations set up at campgrounds throughout the trails.

Many hikers use the campgrounds to connect with other participants and spread the word about various organizations and non-profits. This year Bill Markunas of Staunton and his brother Ray participated in the event to raise awareness for the Dylan Hockley Wings of Change Foundation.

“We just wanted to share with people about Wings of Change, which is really to get into schools and mentor people about different challenges they might have in their lives, so they have a lot of coaching and stuff like that to really build these programs,” said Ray Markunas.

The two placed signs at the aid stations for the foundation, which is named for Dylan Hockley, one of the first-grade students killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The foundation was started by Dylan’s father Ian Hockley, who Bill Markunas met and wanted to do his part to help.

“We’re meeting a lot of wonderful people on these crews and letting them know about Wings of Change and what it’s about, and then directing them to their Facebook page to hopefully get people to donate and raise money because it’s a great cause,” said Ray Markunas.

Wings of Change is committed to supporting children with autism and related conditions, and provides social and emotional learning programs for children with disabilities in schools across the U.S.

You can learn more about Wings of Change, their mission and how you can get involved here.

