Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU takes down No. 9 Weber State in top-10 matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah Saturday night.

Check out some highlights from tonight's big win in Ogden! ⬇️#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/U7HQOdKGOi — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) September 19, 2021

No. 3 James Madison - 37

No. 9 Weber State - 24



Johnson: 20/28, 177 yards, 2 TDs

Wells: 76 receiving yards, 2 TDs#JMU improves to 3-0 overall. #Dukes are off next week. pic.twitter.com/8htb2iF3vL — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 19, 2021

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. for a pair of touchdowns for the second straight week. Johnson completed 20-of-28 passes for 177 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Wells hauled in eight receptions for 76 yards. Wide receiver Kris Thornton added eight receptions for 57 yards in the Dukes’ victory. JMU was led defensively by linebacker Kelvin Azanama, who racked up 10 tackles. James Madison safety Josh Sarratt returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

JMU kicker Ethan Ratke made history Saturday. His 44-yard field goal in the first quarter was the 76th of his career, which set a new FCS record for career field goals. Ratke breaks the mark previously held by Montana’s Dan Carpenter. Ratke booted through three field goals in victory.

Ethan Ratke is the FCS all-time field goal leader. He knocks through his 76th career field goal to tie the game, 3-3, with 10:53 to go 1Q



Ratke surpasses Montana's Dan Carpenter to claim the top spot. pic.twitter.com/OHo2H1xrSb — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 19, 2021

James Madison improves to 3-0 overall (1-0 CAA). The Dukes have a bye week next Saturday before returning to action Saturday, October 2 with a road game at No. 23 New Hampshire.

