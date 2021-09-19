Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU takes down No. 9 Weber State in top-10 matchup

The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, at Stewart Stadium in...
The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah Saturday night. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)(Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah Saturday night.

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. for a pair of touchdowns for the second straight week. Johnson completed 20-of-28 passes for 177 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Wells hauled in eight receptions for 76 yards. Wide receiver Kris Thornton added eight receptions for 57 yards in the Dukes’ victory. JMU was led defensively by linebacker Kelvin Azanama, who racked up 10 tackles. James Madison safety Josh Sarratt returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

JMU kicker Ethan Ratke made history Saturday. His 44-yard field goal in the first quarter was the 76th of his career, which set a new FCS record for career field goals. Ratke breaks the mark previously held by Montana’s Dan Carpenter. Ratke booted through three field goals in victory.

James Madison improves to 3-0 overall (1-0 CAA). The Dukes have a bye week next Saturday before returning to action Saturday, October 2 with a road game at No. 23 New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Cynthia Combs
Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement
File photo of JMU
JMU students face removal from classes next week if vaccine status is not received
Robert Badua
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

Bridgewater 13, Randolph-Macon 31
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Sept. 18
The Bridgewater College football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon.
Bridgewater falls to No. 18 Randolph-Macon in ODAC opener
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 4 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 4