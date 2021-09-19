Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Sept. 18

Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, September 18.

JMU volleyball overcomes Delaware

The James Madison volleyball team opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a win over Delaware 3-2 (25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 15-13).

This victory gives the Dukes a 1-0 record in conference play and a 7-2 overall record this season. Sophomore Miette Veldman recorded a match-high 19 kills for the Dukes while senior Savannah Marshall notched 20 digs.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday against Delaware for the second contest at 1 pm.

JMU men’s soccer shuts out Delaware

In men’s soccer, the Dukes improved their record to 2-0 in CAA play with a 3-0 win over Delaware.

Redshirt sophomore Clay Obara scored the first goal for the Dukes in the fourth minute. Teammate Luca Erhardt followed up with his third goal of the season to put the Dukes up 2-0 in the 23rd minute of play. Redshirt freshman Nate Corley scored in the 68th minute for the third JMU goal of the evening.

The Dukes are back on the field on Tuesday as they host Virginia at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Cynthia Combs
Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement
File photo of JMU
JMU students face removal from classes next week if vaccine status is not received
Robert Badua
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

Bridgewater 13, Randolph-Macon 31
The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, at Stewart Stadium in...
Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU takes down No. 9 Weber State in top-10 matchup
The Bridgewater College football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon.
Bridgewater falls to No. 18 Randolph-Macon in ODAC opener
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 4 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 4