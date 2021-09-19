JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Sept. 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, September 18.

JMU volleyball overcomes Delaware

The James Madison volleyball team opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a win over Delaware 3-2 (25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 15-13).

This victory gives the Dukes a 1-0 record in conference play and a 7-2 overall record this season. Sophomore Miette Veldman recorded a match-high 19 kills for the Dukes while senior Savannah Marshall notched 20 digs.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday against Delaware for the second contest at 1 pm.

JMU men’s soccer shuts out Delaware

In men’s soccer, the Dukes improved their record to 2-0 in CAA play with a 3-0 win over Delaware.

Redshirt sophomore Clay Obara scored the first goal for the Dukes in the fourth minute. Teammate Luca Erhardt followed up with his third goal of the season to put the Dukes up 2-0 in the 23rd minute of play. Redshirt freshman Nate Corley scored in the 68th minute for the third JMU goal of the evening.

The Dukes are back on the field on Tuesday as they host Virginia at 7 pm.

