JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 19

JMU women's soccer
JMU women's soccer(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 19.

JMU volleyball wins second straight against Delaware

The James Madison volleyball team earned its second straight five-set win over Delaware 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8).

JMU improves to 2-0 in conference play and 8-2 overall this season. Miette Veldman notched a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs. Freshman Jaydyn Clemmer also recorded a standout performance with 19 digs against the Blue Hens.

The Dukes return to the court at home next Saturday as they take on the College of Charleston.

JMU women’s soccer outlasts ECU

In women’s soccer, the Dukes took down Eastern Carolina in double-overtime to win 1-0.

Redshirt sophomore Alexandra Blom recorded a season-high eighth save in the 99th minute to keep the match scoreless. Redshirt freshman Ariana Reyes stepped up for the Dukes and scored the winning goal with 29 seconds left in the match.

The Dukes are back in action next Sunday as they face Drexel in Philadephia.

JMU field hockey falls to Duke

The Dukes fell to the Blue Devils 3-1 in Harrisonburg.

Redshirt junior Caroline Cahill scored her second goal of the season to put the Dukes in the lead after 15 minutes of play. The Blue Devils fought back and tied the game with a rebound in goal. The teams were tied at 1-1 at the break but the Blue Devils took the lead with a penalty corner in the third quarter. Minutes later, Duke went up 3-1 but JMU was unable to score again for the remainder of the game.

JMU stays at home next Sunday to take on Davidson.

