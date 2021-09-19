Advertisement

Security at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds increases after fatal shooting

People on a ride at the fair Sunday.
People on a ride at the fair Sunday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds Sunday, the gates were open once again.

People presented their tickets to admission only hours after a deadly shooting.

A minor was killed, putting a damper on the fair’s 30-year milestone.

“We may have a little scuffle here and there but, like I said, for 30 years, we’ve never had an incident, never had a shooting,” said Larry Burnett, fair manager.

Burnett says he believes it was an isolated incident.

However, security at the fair has been increased after the weekend overnight shooting.

“We have added more personnel on the grounds and we also have implemented our personnel with two-way radios and we’re patrolling the grounds as well,” said Burnett.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Right now, a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Although the rides are back in service, the atmosphere has changed.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family; I mean, we do feel bad,” said Burnett. “Something like this is tragic anywhere, but we hate that it happened here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

