Staunton Habitat Restore gearing up for grand re-opening

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been nearly a year since two fires destroyed the inside of the Staunton Habitat Restore building supplies store. Now the store is almost ready to reopen at their new location and they are asking for volunteers to help with the final stage of the rebuild.

“It’s taken us a while to get back up on our feet, but we’re in a new location on Greenville Avenue just off Statler and it’s a bigger, better store than we’ve ever had before,” said Lance Barton, Executive Director of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers have been working alongside Habitat crews to get things up and running.

Habitat is hoping for a big wave of volunteers to come out on Saturday, September 25th to help prepare the inside of the store for its October 2nd grand opening.

Many of the volunteers who have helped with the project and who will volunteer at the store will directly benefit from it.

“It is definitely all going towards my future and my children’s future, being here and helping out,” said Hayley Drumheller, a volunteer.

Drumheller is a single mother of two who will eventually be living in one of the Habitat for Humanity homes that is currently under construction in the area.

“I’m a working single mom and everything is paid for, and I do well, but I would like to have a home,” she said. “I know there are lots of families out there that could use this opportunity too. It doesn’t matter where you are.”

Drumheller said the current housing market has made it impossible for her to afford a home on her own.

Habitat for Humanity said many of the volunteers who will be working at the Restore are in a similar situation.

“Anytime you walk into the Restore, you’re going to see people who are working very hard to change their lives, and that’s the nature of this program and the nature of this store,” said Lance Barton. “Nothing is given for free. Everything that somebody receives going through this program is a result of their own hard work.”

All of the store’s proceeds will go toward the Habitat’s housing projects. They currently have 11 homes in the SAW area under construction and have plans for 50 more.

“Those proceeds go toward building safe affordable homes for people in our community, so it’s really not just a shopping experience, it’s a mission experience every time you come to the store,” said Barton.

A new restaurant based out of a 53-foot trailer is partnering with Habitat for Humanity and will operate right across from the store. It will hold it’s grand-opening on the same day.

“One hand is going to wash the other hand. That’s the good thing about that there. We’re feeding people, and at the same time they’re getting what they need for their new homes,” said Charles Taylor III, owner of the new restaurant, Say Amen and Come Back Again to Charlie’s Chicken and Fish.

Taylor has worked with Habitat for Humanity for years and said he wants to remain part of their mission as he opens his restaurant. He plans to cater builds and fundraising events for the habitat in the future.

“The community base is excellent. You’ve got so many people trying to live the dream of wanting their own home, and I want to be part of that. That’s very important to me,” said Taylor.

The Restore is ready to begin receiving donations Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They ask the public for items like old doors, lamps, toilets and sinks that are fixable and can be sold or used in affordable housing throughout the community.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.