VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters

Virginia’s State Vaccination Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, shed some further light surrounding the FDA Advisory Committee’s vote to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster to those at high health risk or ages 65 years and older:

“Today, an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians 65 years and up and those at high risk for severe COVID-19. This is simply a recommendation at this point, and booster doses will not be available in Virginia until the FDA issues an updated authorization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues new guidance. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice is scheduled to meet September 22-23, and we do not expect CDC to release recommendations before late next week at the earliest.”

“VDH will continue its planning efforts with pharmacies, providers, hospitals and other partners as well as efforts to establish other vaccination sites to ensure that once the CDC issues guidance, eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose,” Avula continues. “VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov when more guidance is available.”

Those who are unvaccinated remain at the highest risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, according to VDH. Everyone 12 or older who lives or works in Virginia is eligible to be vaccinated. To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

