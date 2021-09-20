Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to the town, including a new restaurant in a familiar spot.

Earlier in September, Urgie’s Cheesesteaks announced it would be closing its Bridgewater location at Generations Park. The town is now looking to bring a new restaurant to the old Urgie’s location.

“We’re very interested in restaurants coming to this location, it fits really well with the other things going on here and so currently I’m in communication with several restaurants that are looking at the property,” said Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater town planner.

Gottfried said there has been a large amount of interest in the property already, and that at least three interested parties will tour the property in the coming weeks. The town is looking for a restaurant that will fit with the existing attractions at the park that include concerts and ice skating in the winter.

“We wanna make sure that it fits in well with that, ‘What would be a great restaurant to come here?’ and while people are ice skating they can get off the ice warm up a little bit and buy something nice to eat or drink,” Gottfried said.

Bridgewater is also looking at bringing a new grocery store to town after being approved for a USDA grant for a feasibility study last week.

“We’ll do a request for a proposal from other businesses that could come in and tell us what they would do, what their costs would be, things like that so we’ll be doing that within in the next few weeks,” Gottfried said.

He said he hopes Bridgewater will be able to bring in a grocery store with a pharmacy inside. It will be one of the town’s top priorities during the proposal stage after the Bridgewater pharmacy closed in 2020.

