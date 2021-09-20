Bye week comes at a good time for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s bye week has arrived.

The Dukes are off this coming Saturday after winning their first three games of the 2021 season. No. 3 JMU defeated then-No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, this past Saturday night in Ogden, Utah. With the victory, James Madison improved to 3-0 overall (1-0 CAA).

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti says the bye week will hopefully help the Dukes get healthy after the team has dealt with injuries to multiple key players through the first few weeks.

“First thing I want to do is get everyone rested up in the organization, get everyone as health as possible, player-wise,” said Cignetti. “I wanted to get the organization sort of rebooted here...we got a tough schedule coming up and this is a good chance to kind of get mended up.”

In Saturday’s win over Weber State, JMU running back Kaelon Black appeared to suffer a lower body injury. Cignetti said that Black was scheduled to have an MRI Monday and that Black will likely be out for a long time. Black currently ranks second on the team in rushing yards with 165 and he has averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

While Black may miss significant time, the Dukes are expecting star running back Percy Agyei-Obese back in the lineup after the bye week. Cignetti said he would “be disappointed if Percy ain’t ready to go” when JMU travels to No. 21 New Hampshire. Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year who has 2,374 career rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, has not played this season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

JMU’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, October 2 at New Hampshire. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

