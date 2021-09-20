CVS to host national hiring event, including 840 positions in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - CVS Health announced a major nationwide hiring initiative Monday, which includes 840 jobs in Virginia.

As part of this accelerated hiring effort, CVS Health is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24, according to a press release.

These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand, CVS Health says.

Representatives from CVS Health have made a note of a few additional highlights from the release that can be found below:

Most of the 840 positions available in Virginia are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for these open positions using the mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.

The nationwide hiring event represents the latest investment in the company’s employees, who CVS Health says have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour , effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company’s competitive hourly rates starting immediately.

To learn more about the event and open positions, click here.

