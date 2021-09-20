Dooms Volunteer Fire Company remembers Chief Mike Fisher

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Long-time Dooms Volunteer Fire Company Chief Mike Fisher passed away at Augusta Health on Thursday, September 16 at the age of 69. He was a staple in the community for decades.

Fisher began serving with the fire company in 1967, when he was 16 years old and made an impact on many lives over the years. On Sunday, WHSV spoke with members of the fire company about the legacy Chief Fisher leaves behind.

“Seeing him on a fire call or seeing him out. He had this rugged exterior, but he had a soft heart,” said Cindy Obenschain, a volunteer firefighter and EMT. “He is truly going to be a great loss to this community. He did a lot of things behind the scenes that people are not even aware of.”

Chief Fisher helped build the fire company over the course of five decades, and he was a faithful community servant who made a huge impact on those around him.

“When I was younger, I was the typical high school kid you probably see in the movies always getting in trouble, so he turned my life around,” said Captain Timothy Anderson of the fire company.

Fisher helped his volunteers grow both as firefighters and as people.

" I was afraid of fires in themselves. He made me go through the fire academy, and he was the first one there when I graduated,” said Cindy Obenschain. “He pushed me to be better and to have more self confidence.”

Volunteers say Fisher was a kind, outgoing person who was beloved by the community.

“When I think about him, I think of someone you could talk to about anything also just his selflessness to the community,” said Cpt. Anderson.

Fisher was also a car salesman at Paul Obaugh Ford for many years and was a big people person.

“He didn’t know a stranger, as far as I know, he knew everyone’s face and he knew everyone’s name and most times there was a story that he would tell,” said Jessica Griffin, president of the volunteer fire company.

Volunteers say while Fisher was very professional in his role as Chief, he was also a jokester and cared deeply about the volunteers he worked with.

“He had a family, but we were his extended family. We were like all of his children,” said Cindy Obenschain. “He looked out for me. If we had a bad snow or something like that he would always ask ‘Are you and the girls ok, do you need anything?’ so that’s where the family part came in.”

Fisher’s legacy lives on in the fire company’s many volunteers. They say he taught them a lot and while his shoes are impossible to fill, they are in a position to succeed because of him.

“He had the guidance for us the whole way, no matter what you ask him about. And if he didn’t know the answer, he would find the answer, but nine times out of ten he had the answer,” said Jessica Griffin.

“He built this fire department up so that now we don’t have to worry about cut off notices. We don’t have to worry about not having enough equipment for members and things like that,” added Cindy Obenschain.

Fisher’s funeral will take place on Monday September 20th from 5 to 9 p.m. at McDow funeral home in Waynesboro. His family asks that instead of flowers, people make donations to the Dooms volunteer fire company.

