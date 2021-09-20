Advertisement

Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Greensville County has denied a change of venue for a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games.

Former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler filed the lawsuit in June, arguing the ban is unconstitutional.

The state wanted to move the trial to Richmond.

Bill Stanley is Hermie Sadler’s Attorney.

“The judge decided today this case needs to move forward, that the government cannot delay any longer in giving answers to discovery that we’ve served on them. They cannot delay any longer by trying to move this into Richmond, to make the process go on longer,” Stanley told WDBJ7 in a telephone interview.

The parties will be back in Greensville County Circuit Court next month.

