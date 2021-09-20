Pediatric practices struggling in the Valley and across the state

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Pediatric practices across the state are facing major struggles due to short staffing and an increased demand for COVID testing with cases rising.

“Pediatric offices and outpatient centers across Virginia are underwater as a result of staff shortages, provider burnout, and an extraordinary increase in demand for COVID testing required by schools and daycare facilities,” Dr. Michael Martin, President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a press release. “This comes at the same time we are seeing an unanticipated increase in respiratory viruses like RSV and a backlog of preventative visits and vaccines that overwhelmed providers this past summer.”

Practices here in the Valley are also struggling, like Valley Pediatric Group in Augusta County, which had to close its Waynesboro location during the week and consolidate all employees to its Verona location due to understaffing.

“We’ve tried really hard to keep up with the well visits, but we’re having to push off a little bit of those things so we’re trying our best to deal with what we have and this has been stressful on everybody, so there’s a lot of mental health stuff that’s going on as well,” said Dr. Melissa Hostetter of Valley Pediatric Group.

Valley Pediatric Group is also dealing with a backlog of appointments due to rising cases of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory illnesses in children.

“We’re definitely seeing higher rates of RSV than we would typically see during this time of year, and a lot of that is you figure we’ve got two years worth of little kids who haven’t been exposed to it, and so once it gets out there we’re gonna see more of that,” said Dr. Hostetter.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus, which commonly affects young children. As for the rise in COVID cases locally, Dr. Hostetter says case counts will likely remain high until more people get vaccinated and the vaccine is approved for children.

“Once we can get at least the five and older and the elementary school-age kids vaccinated, we’ll definitely be able to breathe a little easier with their level of production and decrease the spread in the community,” said Dr. Hostetter.

Valley Pediatric Group asks for patience from the community while they work through backlogged appointments and continue to deal with significant understaffing. The group also encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

