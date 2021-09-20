Redistricting Commission receives new maps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission have just two weeks until another round of public hearings and three weeks until they must vote on new legislative maps.

And their effort is still very much a work in progress.

This week, the commission is getting a look at new statewide maps for all 40 districts in the Virginia Senate and all 100 in the House of Delegates.

Democratic and Republican consultants submitted two sets of maps.

Some of the new districts include more than one incumbent, and that, says WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, will set up some interesting political considerations.

“Who would not run for re-election? Would you defer to one of your colleagues? What are the chances? What does it look like? Would you even consider moving, which we’ve had people do in the past, move their residency from one to the other,” Denton said. “So it’s a big chess board right now.”

The commission must submit a redistricting plan to the General Assembly by October 10th. If lawmakers vote it down, the Virginia Supreme Court will have the final say.

To take a closer look at the proposals, click on the following link to the Virginia Redistricting Commission website:

