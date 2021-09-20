Advertisement

Smithland Elementary starts ‘Marvelous Mondays’

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We all know Mondays can be hard. That’s why Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg created a way for teachers to welcome their students back with song and music.

They call it ‘Marvelous Mondays’. Every Monday morning, students are welcomed off the bus and into the school with a performance from their teachers. It’s an idea the school’s principal and teachers got after they came back from a work conference.

“It’s essentially from a book from an elementary principal. He talked about 65 hours between Friday and Monday that we don’t get to spend without students. Instead of having jeans day and celebratory things on Friday, let’s have it on Mondays to welcome the kids back,” said Janis Churchill, the principal of Smithland Elementary.

Teachers have played everything from the piano to the flute and middle school choir students have even stopped over to perform.

Principal Janis Churchill says she loves getting to see the student’s reactions and hopes to keep bringing the music throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Combs
Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Robert Badua
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Virginia health leaders are anxiously awaiting approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
VDH prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 5-11 year olds
Virginia State Capitol
Redistricting Commission receives new maps
CVS Health preparing for flu season amid COVID-19 pandemic
CVS to host national hiring event, including 840 positions in Virginia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,377 Monday