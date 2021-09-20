Smithland Elementary starts ‘Marvelous Mondays’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We all know Mondays can be hard. That’s why Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg created a way for teachers to welcome their students back with song and music.

They call it ‘Marvelous Mondays’. Every Monday morning, students are welcomed off the bus and into the school with a performance from their teachers. It’s an idea the school’s principal and teachers got after they came back from a work conference.

“It’s essentially from a book from an elementary principal. He talked about 65 hours between Friday and Monday that we don’t get to spend without students. Instead of having jeans day and celebratory things on Friday, let’s have it on Mondays to welcome the kids back,” said Janis Churchill, the principal of Smithland Elementary.

Teachers have played everything from the piano to the flute and middle school choir students have even stopped over to perform.

Principal Janis Churchill says she loves getting to see the student’s reactions and hopes to keep bringing the music throughout the school year.

