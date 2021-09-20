Advertisement

State lawmakers to discuss VEC backlog following internal review

An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed...
An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed the agency's call centers.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State lawmakers will meet Monday morning to discuss the progress the Virginia Employment Commission has made, nearly four months after it was ordered to fix a backlog of 92,000 cases.

An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed the agency’s call centers.

After a judge ordered the commission to address widespread issues, officials opened a call center and updated IT systems, eventually going through all the claims.

While the majority of the claims were resolved by the Labor Day deadline, some say it all caused a new delay with cases that were filed while the VEC caught up.

Now, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) will present its findings from a review of the VEC’s claims processing, call center performance, modernization of its IT system and management of the agency’s response to the pandemic. A final report will be released in November.

Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed on the Virginia House of Delegates’ website. The report and presentation will be uploaded to JLARC’s website after the meeting.

