Advertisement

Staunton veteran honored for continued service

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton veteran Helyn Stowe is being recognized by the VFW’s national #StillServing campaign, which highlights veterans who continue to serve their country and community after their military careers are over.

Stowe received the honor for her work creating and running the Queen City Rucking for 22 event, which raises money for the Specialist Trevor Banks foundation and provides resources to veterans battling PTSD.

The VFW recognized Stowe for giving back alongside her service dog Astro as September is National Service Dog month. Stowe said Astro helps her deal with her own PTSD and helped inspire her to help other veterans.

“When I received Astro shortly after getting medevacked out of Afghanistan, he’s a life saver. He is definitely a new lease on life. He allows me to create things and have a freedom,” said Stowe.

Stowe said Astro helped her get through her darkest points in her battle with PTSD, and she would have never been able to start the Queen City Rucking Event without him because he quite literally saved her life.

“I was ready to check out, and I sat on my couch with a loaded weapon and he kept bringing me his tennis ball, and I soon realized he was trying to tell me ‘hey mom, I got you’ he’s my battle bud, he’s my best friend,” said Stowe.

Soon after this happened Stowe decided she would focus on trying to help other veterans who were struggling like she was and eventually the Queen City Rucking Event was born.

Stowe says she is honored to be recognized by the VFW and hopes her story will inspire other veterans to reach out and get the help they need.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Cynthia Combs
Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement
Robert Badua
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
West Virginia woman admits she was paid for trafficking teen
File photo of JMU
JMU students face removal from classes next week if vaccine status is not received

Latest News

Longtime Dooms volunteer fire company Chief Mike Fisher passed away at Augusta Health on...
Dooms Volunteer Fire Company remembers Chief Mike Fisher
Spotswood football
EndZone Coaches’ Corner: Dale Shifflett - Spotswood
Mostly cloudy skies for tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/19/2021
Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s soccer program.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 19