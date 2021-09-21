Advertisement

Broadway providing free Bryce Resort passes to residents

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway has entered a new partnership with Bryce Resort, getting five passes from the resort that will be available everyday and free for residents to use.

Residents can reserve the passes for the day by contacting the town office. They will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Each resident of the town will be limited to one use of the passes every 30 days.

The partnership is just the latest of the town’s efforts to bring some good to the community after a rough year with the pandemic.

“Broadway is trying to give back to the community and the residents as much as we can, and with the pandemic and how its affected different people it’s just an opportunity for us to give back,” said Dave Jordan, a Broadway town councilman.

The town hopes the passes will be checked out everyday, and that residents will take advantage of the many outdoor activities offered by the resort that is just 25 minutes from the town.

“The town residents can come back with their families, they can play golf, they can go skiing, they can experience lake activities at our lake, just an opportunity to spend more quality family time together in a great setting outdoors,” said Jordan.

The town’s passes will be available everyday for at least the next year. Bryce Resort offers a similar corporate package that is available to companies to get five free passes to give out to clients or employees.

