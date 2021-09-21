Advertisement

Dead cat found in zipped up duffel bag; Pulaski Police ask for help

Pulaski Animal Abuse Investigation-PPD
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for whomever is responsible for zipping two cats into a bag.

Police say the night of September 19, they were called to the area of Route 11 near the intersection of Alum Spring Road about a bag that had been found in the road. A passerby had seen the gray duffle bag and moved it to prevent it from being a traffic hazard.

Police found two orange cats inside the bag, which had been zipped up. One cat, an adult female, was dead; the other, a kitten, appeared to be unhurt. Both were wearing white collars.

The kitten was taken to an animal shelter.

Police have released photos of the duffel bag in hopes someone will recognize it and can help with the investigation.

You’re asked to call 540-994-8680 with any information. You can also make anonymous reports by calling 540-994-8625.

In a statement, police urge, “If you have animals you no longer want, this is not the way to handle it. Contact the PD, contact animal control, contact the shelter.”

