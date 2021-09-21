Harrisonburg school board discussing COVID exigency plan, service animals during work session

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City School Board is holding a work session Tuesday night to consider a number of items, including a COVID-19 exigency plan and new policies regarding therapy dogs and service animals in schools.

The proposed exigency plan is to address problems created by rising COVID cases in the area that have led to more teachers and students having to quarantine.

The rise in cases, in addition to understaffing, has led to teachers and school staff being stretched thin and having to cover other classes, bus arrivals and departures.

The daily need for substitute teachers has increased by two to five times what it would be in a regular year because of this. Teachers are also losing valuable planning time.

The proposed plan includes a number of ways to address these issues, including temporarily shortening the instructional day by and hour from October 4 to December 17, reducing division-wide meetings that pull staff out of schools, deploying central office staff into school buildings and hiring permanent substitute teachers.

“People’s lives are hard to govern on a day-to-day basis, if they have a continuing relationship I suppose that there is a greater likelihood that we can attract some additional people to serve in that capacity,” said Andy Kohen, a member of the school board.

The board will also consider adopting new policies outlining the requirements and procedures a student and their guardian must go through to bring a service animal into a school.

These families will reach out and work with school officials to explain the need and bring the animal in. The policy will outline what schools can and can’t ask with regard to service animals.

The board will also discuss the requirements for anyone who brings in a therapy dog to interact with elementary school children, something done from time to time in school libraries.

“We don’t actually get these requests often, but we do occasionally get them and so we thought it would probably be good to have a policy in place just so that we have kind of consistent guidelines around when it’s okay to bring a therapy dog in,” said Kelly Lineweaver, Coordinator of Policy and Communications for Harrisonburg City Schools.

The board will also get updates on the School Resource Officer task force and the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School.

