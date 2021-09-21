Advertisement

HPD investigates breaking and entering

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to request the public’s help in identifying a person of interest for a breaking and entering case.

HPD is investigating several occurrences of breaking and entering and vandalism at 25 Maryland Avenue, which was formerly occupied by the Harrisonburg Church of Christ.

Beginning August 28, 2021, HPD reports that the church has been entered multiples times. The offender(s) have vandalized or taken property during each event.

Security cameras capture an unknown white male with long brown hair pulled into a ponytail wearing a black ball cap, black long-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and black sandals. The male also appears to have a tattoo on his left calf, according to authorities.

If you were a witness to these crimes or have any further information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you call Detective Dyer at 540- 437-2680 or email him at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

