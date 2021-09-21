Advertisement

JMU preparing for critical stretch after bye week

The stretch run is almost here for the James Madison football team.
The stretch run is almost here for the James Madison football team.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The stretch run is almost here for the James Madison football team.

The Dukes are resting up during their bye week with no game on the schedule this Saturday. However, when No. 3 JMU returns to action the Dukes will be taking the field during the most critical part of their schedule.

“It will be a challenge,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

James Madison is currently in the midst of playing five consecutive games against ranked teams. The Dukes defeated then-No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, in Ogden, Utah this past Saturday. Following the bye week, JMU travels to No. 21 New Hampshire on October 2. It’s the first of four straight games for the Dukes against ranked CAA teams: at No. 21 New Hampshire (10/2), vs. No. 11 Villanova (10/9), at No. 24 Richmond (10/16), at No. 8 Delaware (10/23).

“We’re glad to have a bye week and kind of get rested up and get some guys mended,” said Cignetti. “Get a little bit of a jump on New Hampshire and then we are back into the thick of it with a few road games against top-25 teams so we’re gonna have to play really well.”

The contest at UNH is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on October 2.

Cignetti talks about recruiting and impact of potential FBS move

During his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was asked about the Dukes 2022 recruiting class and provided the following answer:

“I like the way it’s shaping up right now. And we’ll see as it goes, whether the numbers stay at the FCS level or whether we are pumping the numbers up because something else is happening.”

FCS programs, like JMU, are limited to a maximum of 63 scholarships in a normal year. Some programs have exceeded that number in 2021 due to NCAA eligibility relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been speculation that James Madison could make a move to the FBS where teams can have up to 85 players on scholarship. Cignetti’s comments refer to JMU potentially adding more players to its recruiting class if the Dukes make a jump from the FCS to the FBS.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two students, both age 17, have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town
Valley Pediatric Group is dealing with a backlog of appointments due to rising cases of...
Pediatric practices struggling in the Valley and across the state
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok. (CNN)
Valley schools work with families to end harmful Tiktok trend

Latest News

H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Monday, September 20
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Monday, September 20
High school volleyball scores from Monday, September 20.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, September 20
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
James Madison’s bye week has arrived.
Bye week comes at a good time for Dukes