JMU preparing for critical stretch after bye week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The stretch run is almost here for the James Madison football team.

The Dukes are resting up during their bye week with no game on the schedule this Saturday. However, when No. 3 JMU returns to action the Dukes will be taking the field during the most critical part of their schedule.

“It will be a challenge,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

James Madison is currently in the midst of playing five consecutive games against ranked teams. The Dukes defeated then-No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, in Ogden, Utah this past Saturday. Following the bye week, JMU travels to No. 21 New Hampshire on October 2. It’s the first of four straight games for the Dukes against ranked CAA teams: at No. 21 New Hampshire (10/2), vs. No. 11 Villanova (10/9), at No. 24 Richmond (10/16), at No. 8 Delaware (10/23).

“We’re glad to have a bye week and kind of get rested up and get some guys mended,” said Cignetti. “Get a little bit of a jump on New Hampshire and then we are back into the thick of it with a few road games against top-25 teams so we’re gonna have to play really well.”

The contest at UNH is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on October 2.

Cignetti talks about recruiting and impact of potential FBS move

During his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was asked about the Dukes 2022 recruiting class and provided the following answer:

“I like the way it’s shaping up right now. And we’ll see as it goes, whether the numbers stay at the FCS level or whether we are pumping the numbers up because something else is happening.”

Here's the video of the quote @Madia_DNRSports already tweeted about. #JMU head coach Curt Cignetti discussing the #Dukes recruiting class and how it could change IF "something else is happening."



Cignetti referring to a potential FBS move by #JMU, which adds more scholarships pic.twitter.com/9VV88fzscQ — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 21, 2021

FCS programs, like JMU, are limited to a maximum of 63 scholarships in a normal year. Some programs have exceeded that number in 2021 due to NCAA eligibility relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been speculation that James Madison could make a move to the FBS where teams can have up to 85 players on scholarship. Cignetti’s comments refer to JMU potentially adding more players to its recruiting class if the Dukes make a jump from the FCS to the FBS.

