Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Madison County football
Madison County football(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON Co., Va. (WVIR) - After its first win since 2019, Madison County High School football will have to wait at least another week to try for a second one.

The school’s teams, both varsity and junior varsity, are being disciplined for what Madison County Public Schools called “unsportsmanlike conduct” that happened in the post-game locker room Friday night.

After a win over rival William Monroe, a video was posted on Snapchat of the Madison County football team rapping to a popular song, singing the N-word multiple times. That video has since been shared on social media.

It resulted in a Facebook statement from the school division, which you can read below.

Due to unsportsmanlike conduct occurring in the locker room following the Madison and William Monroe football game on...

Posted by Madison County Public Schools on Monday, September 20, 2021

There have also been accusations on social media that Madison County players were trash-talking William Monroe team by bringing up Joshua Johnson, the William Monroe student-athlete who passed away tragically earlier this year.

A screenshot from the username “Reagan” with an emoji of an assault rifle posted a message that read “Y’all jus mad cause the dead guy don’t play no mo.”

