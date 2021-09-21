Advertisement

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021. McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday, Sept. 21, that it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.(AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
(AP) – McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

