Strong cold front drives plenty of rain

TUESDAY: Cloudy with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers for the rest of the day. A few breaks at times.

Scattered showers continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few breaks at times this evening. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s. Pockets of heavy rain especially overnight. This is still ahead of the cold front. Low visibility at times. Especially over the mountain passes.

Lows will be in the evening and then temperatures rise a few degrees overnight. Still rather mild.

WEDNESDAY: Waves of showers and thunderstorms the entire day. While there will be a few breaks in the action today, this is going to be one of those generally rainy days. It will also be a bit more humid. Temperatures staying in the upper 60s to low 70s for the day. Turning breezy for the afternoon and evening. With any storm there will be torrential rain and gusty winds.

There is a severe threat but it’s a low threat. This would be for the late afternoon and evening hours. An isolated instance of damaging winds is possible and there is enough wind shear in place for a possible brief tornado.

Because of the long duration of the rain the flooding threat will be limited. However there can still be a few instances of localized flooding especially in flood prone spots or near smaller creeks. Also in addition to where the heaviest bands of rain set up, where we have persistent storms. Rainfall from Tuesday through Wednesday is expected to be widespread 1-3″ with a few locally higher amounts especially in any storms. These localized higher amounts can top 4-5″.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and overnight. Temperatures staying in the 60s for most of the night.

Rain tapers off as soon as the front pushes east of the Blue Ridge. This may be as early as 3/4 am Thursday morning, drying from west to east. As late as 7-9 am. Showers Thursday morning are dependant on how fast the front can push though.

By Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low 60s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Rain early Thursday is dependant on how fast the front can clear, drying out from west to east. Skies clearing for the afternoon. Very comfortable as humidity drops. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70/low 70s for the Valley. Smaller creeks will still be running high even after the rain stops and the ground will be quite muddy. Overall a nice afternoon as we dry out.

Temperatures cool quickly into the 60s for the early evening. Clear overnight and turning much cooler. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia spots, upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A fall-like feel to end the week. We will start out cool and crisp with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds and very pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s for West Virginia locations, around 70/lower 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day for any Friday outdoor plans.

For outdoor events Friday evening it will cool quickly. After sunset temperatures slip into the 50s. You might want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt. Becoming cool and crisp overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s again for West Virginia, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Early sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful day. Clouds build in for the night with a weak cold front crossing the area. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Cool and crisp for the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime. A pleasant and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 70s for the Valley. A beautiful day. We’ll stay clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, and into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A cool morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity staying low, so feeling very comfortable.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.