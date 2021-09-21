Valley health district talks contact tracing as COVID-19 cases surge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases going up, case investigators with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are busy tracing after a positive case is reported.

At 49.2%, the health district is just shy of half the total CSHD population being fully vaccinated against the virus.

Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said if you get a call from the Virginia Department of Health, answer or return their call, even if you are already vaccinated.

“Work with them to identify those close contacts if you are a confirmed case or figure out what is next if you have been exposed,” Shelton said. “This is one of those tools that can significantly slow down the spread of COVID-19 if folks engage.”

Shelton said if you test positive, your private information will never be shared with people deemed to be close contacts unless you give your verbal consent. If you wish to stay anonymous through the contact tracing process, Shelton said that is okay.

“Contact tracers and case investigators also work to provide resources to folks who have to isolate or quarantine, so they’re going to call you and make sure you have the resources you need to isolate or quarantine appropriately,” she said.

As of Sept. 20, 55% of the entire CSHD population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 64% of adults have received one dose, and 57.5% of adults are fully vaccinated within the health district.

Shelton said the delta variant is now accounting for at least 55% of cases within Northwest Virginia.

