Advertisement

Valley health district talks contact tracing as COVID-19 cases surge

A woman shown above is getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
A woman shown above is getting a COVID-19 vaccine.(WALB)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases going up, case investigators with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are busy tracing after a positive case is reported.

At 49.2%, the health district is just shy of half the total CSHD population being fully vaccinated against the virus.

Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said if you get a call from the Virginia Department of Health, answer or return their call, even if you are already vaccinated.

“Work with them to identify those close contacts if you are a confirmed case or figure out what is next if you have been exposed,” Shelton said. “This is one of those tools that can significantly slow down the spread of COVID-19 if folks engage.”

Shelton said if you test positive, your private information will never be shared with people deemed to be close contacts unless you give your verbal consent. If you wish to stay anonymous through the contact tracing process, Shelton said that is okay.

“Contact tracers and case investigators also work to provide resources to folks who have to isolate or quarantine, so they’re going to call you and make sure you have the resources you need to isolate or quarantine appropriately,” she said.

As of Sept. 20, 55% of the entire CSHD population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 64% of adults have received one dose, and 57.5% of adults are fully vaccinated within the health district.

Shelton said the delta variant is now accounting for at least 55% of cases within Northwest Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Combs
Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Robert Badua
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man

Latest News

Virginia Unemployment Commission
JLARC report: VEC could have been better prepared to handle influx of unemployment claims
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town
Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond.
Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond
Day of Action starts Wednesday
Day of Action starts Wednesday