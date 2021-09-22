Bridgewater regroups after first loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

“This isn’t the end of our season,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Chad Jones. “We still have...seven more games left, at least. We just need to try our best and do whatever we can just to get back to those first two games.”

The Eagles suffered a 31-13 loss to ODAC favorite and nationally ranked Randolph-Macon this past Saturday. Bridgewater won its first two games of the season, the victories coming against Gettysburg and Southern Virginia.

“It’s one of the good things about having a mature team,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “They understand that, while it’s one game and it may at the end of the year end up deciding the conference, we still have seven games left to play and (I’m) still really excited about this team.”

Bridgewater is scheduled to visit Emory & Henry for a non-conference game Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

