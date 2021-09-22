Advertisement

Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student

Light bar on police car
Light bar on police car(KBTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Brunswick County teacher was arrested for assaulting a student on Wednesday.

School Resource Officers reported an incident between a teacher and a student around 10:30 a.m. at James Solomon Russell Middle School.

Deputies responded and took Wilson Taylor, IV, 33, into custody.

Taylor was charged with assault and battery and taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail.

The school division released a statement that said in part,” we take the safety and security of our students and staff seriously. We are appreciative of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and their continued commitment to supporting Brunswick County Public Schools.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town

Latest News

VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to a crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.
Wanted Waynesboro shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous
(FILE)
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,737 Wednesday