Elementary school students in Broadway send food to health care heroes

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some second graders in Rockingham County collected goods to send to local health care heroes.

As part of a community service project, John C. Myers Elementary School students brought in snacks and food to be delivered to local health care workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

According to school officials, the items will be donated to staff at Sentara RMH and Sentara Treatment Center.

