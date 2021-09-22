Advertisement

Elementary school students in Broadway send food to health care heroes

As part of a community service project, John C. Myers Elementary School students brought in...
As part of a community service project, John C. Myers Elementary School students brought in snacks and food to be delivered to local health care workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some second graders in Rockingham County collected goods to send to local health care heroes.

As part of a community service project, John C. Myers Elementary School students brought in snacks and food to be delivered to local health care workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

According to school officials, the items will be donated to staff at Sentara RMH and Sentara Treatment Center.

