Heavy rain tonight and then cooling down

WEDNESDAY: Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of the flash flooding potential heading into Wednesday evening. Breezy with occasional gusty winds into the evening. Warm and very humid, feeling tropical before sunset. As the cold front crosses this evening this will drive the strongest line of rain and storms. Temperatures will be cooling quickly from southwest (after 6/7pm) to northeast (after 8/9 pm).

With any storm there will be torrential rain and gusty winds.

There is a severe threat but it’s a low threat. This would be for the early evening hours. An isolated instance of damaging winds is possible and there is enough wind shear in place for a possible brief tornado. The much bigger threat is flash flooding.

Because of the long duration of the rain the flooding threat will be limited. However there can still be a few instances of localized flooding especially in flood prone spots or near smaller creeks. Also in addition to where the heaviest bands of rain set up, where we have persistent storms. Rainfall from Tuesday through tonight is expected to be widespread 1-3″ with a few locally higher amounts especially in any storms. These localized higher amounts can top 4-5″.

With such a strong system, high moisture content and the fact that terrain can enhance rainfall amounts, it’s possible that along the mountains (Shenandoah, Great North, Blue Ridge mountains) rainfall may be around or surpassing 6″. This can lead to a greater risk of flash flooding because that water drains into smaller creeks and the rivers. Use extreme caution while driving Wednesday night. Flash flooding is much more dangerous at night when you may not be able to see. If you encounter water on the road, do not drive into it. You would be risking your life. Most flooding related deaths happen in vehicles.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the evening with the heaviest of the rain before about midnight. Storms will drop torrential rain in some areas. Cooling to near 60 by midnight. Then scattered showers overnight.

Rain tapers off as soon as the front pushes east of the Blue Ridge. This may be as early as 3/4 am Thursday morning, drying from west to east. As late as 7-9 am mainly for Virginia especially north of Rt. 33 and east of I-81. Showers Thursday morning are dependant on how fast the front can push though.

By Thursday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 50s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Rain early Thursday is dependant on how fast the front can clear, drying out from west to east. Skies clearing for the afternoon. Very comfortable as humidity drops. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70/low 70s for the Valley. Smaller creeks will still be running high even after the rain stops and the ground will be quite muddy. Overall a nice afternoon as we dry out.

Temperatures cool quickly into the 60s for the early evening. Clear overnight and turning much cooler. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia spots, upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A fall-like feel to end the week. We will start out cool and crisp with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds and very pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s for West Virginia locations, around 70/lower 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day for any Friday outdoor plans.

For outdoor events Friday evening it will cool quickly. After sunset temperatures slip into the 50s. You might want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt. Becoming cool and crisp overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s again for West Virginia, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Early sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful day. Clouds build in for the night with a weak cold front crossing the area. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Cool and crisp for the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime. A pleasant and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 70s for the Valley. A beautiful day. We’ll stay clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, and into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A cool morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity staying low, so feeling very comfortable. Overnight, clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Early sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will rise into the 60s. Warm and pleasant for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another fine afternoon to spend some time outside!

