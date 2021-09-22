Advertisement

JMU alum publishes debut book of poetry

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recent James Madison University graduate published her first book. The piece is titled This Beautiful Voyage: Poems about Life, Trauma, and the Journey to Wholeness.

Vine Adowei was born in Nigeria and came to JMU as part of the U.S Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. In 2014, Adowei watched reports of the kidnappings of nearly 300 girls from their boarding school in Nigeria. Shortly after, she learned about human trafficking and felt driven to help.

At JMU, Adowei graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She chose to stay in Harrisonburg to pursue a master’s degree in communications and advocacy to continue her work with trauma victims. She interned with two organizations working to counteract human trafficking.

When the pandemic hit, Adowei turned to poetry to reflect on her life. This Beautiful Voyage is the product of these musings.

“It’s a voice of hope that I have expressed through the themes in this book. It is about creativity and self-expression,” Adowei said.

This Beautiful Voyage is available on Amazon. Adowei also shares her work through a blog about faith and advocacy.

