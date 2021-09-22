Late goal leads Dukes to double OT win over UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team claimed a dramatic win over Virginia Tuesday night at Sentara Park.

Melker Anshelm’s goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over the Cavaliers. JMU’s offense put pressure on the ‘Hoos for most of the night with James Madison firing 11 shots on goal compared to just two for UVA. Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown registered nine saves on the evening.

James Madison improves to 6-2 overall (2-0 CAA) while Virginia drops to 2-4-1 overall (0-2 ACC). The Dukes return to action Saturday when they travel to Elon for a 7 p.m. start.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.