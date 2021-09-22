Advertisement

Late goal leads Dukes to double OT win over UVA

The James Madison men’s soccer team claimed a dramatic win over Virginia Tuesday night at...
The James Madison men’s soccer team claimed a dramatic win over Virginia Tuesday night at Sentara Park.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team claimed a dramatic win over Virginia Tuesday night at Sentara Park.

Melker Anshelm’s goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over the Cavaliers. JMU’s offense put pressure on the ‘Hoos for most of the night with James Madison firing 11 shots on goal compared to just two for UVA. Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown registered nine saves on the evening.

James Madison improves to 6-2 overall (2-0 CAA) while Virginia drops to 2-4-1 overall (0-2 ACC). The Dukes return to action Saturday when they travel to Elon for a 7 p.m. start.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two students, both age 17, have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Valley Pediatric Group is dealing with a backlog of appointments due to rising cases of...
Pediatric practices struggling in the Valley and across the state

Latest News

The stretch run is almost here for the James Madison football team.
JMU preparing for critical stretch after bye week
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Monday, September 20
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Monday, September 20
High school volleyball scores from Monday, September 20.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, September 20
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene