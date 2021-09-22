Advertisement

The latest on heavy rain this evening

A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain continues to impact our area as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

By Wednesday evening, most areas have avoided heavy rain but that will change. A band of heavy rain has pushed northwards and will arrive south to north Wednesday evening.

Rain totals are not significant yet for most as most spots north of US 33 have received less than half an inch of rain. There are some spots in Pendleton and Augusta County that have already seen over 3 inches of rain.

Some parts of Augusta County have seen over 3 inches of rain already.
By the time rain passes during the overnight hours Wednesday, most will end up with 1-3 inches of rain. There will be spots where 4-5 inches will fall and 6-8 inches of rain will fall in the mountains. Flash flooding is a major concern for the overnight. In fact, southwestern Augusta County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 pm. There will be more warnings issued as heavy rain continues to press northward.

Severe weather isn’t out of the question either. In some of the heavy rain, strong to damaging wind gusts could occur.

Another concern is river flooding. Rainfall amounts may not be as high in the Valley but waterways come down from the mountains. This means a lot of water is going to be flowing into the streams and rivers. This will become a threat heading into Wednesday overnight.

You can stay tuned for more information with the WHSV Weather App. You can watch on the radar when heavy rain is moving into your area and get push alerts.

