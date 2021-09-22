The latest on heavy rain this evening

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain continues to impact our area as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

By Wednesday evening, most areas have avoided heavy rain but that will change. A band of heavy rain has pushed northwards and will arrive south to north Wednesday evening.

Rain totals are not significant yet for most as most spots north of US 33 have received less than half an inch of rain. There are some spots in Pendleton and Augusta County that have already seen over 3 inches of rain.

Some parts of Augusta County have seen over 3 inches of rain already. (whsv)

By the time rain passes during the overnight hours Wednesday, most will end up with 1-3 inches of rain. There will be spots where 4-5 inches will fall and 6-8 inches of rain will fall in the mountains. Flash flooding is a major concern for the overnight. In fact, southwestern Augusta County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 pm. There will be more warnings issued as heavy rain continues to press northward.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sb4jjg pic.twitter.com/nOSSVcbtM3 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 22, 2021

Severe weather isn’t out of the question either. In some of the heavy rain, strong to damaging wind gusts could occur.

This is the start of that strong line coming in. Affecting SW Augusta Co first and moving Northeast

Gusty winds and possibly a few strong to damaging wind gusts as this line comes in through the area.

Part of Shenandoah/Page Co not seeing this line until after 8/9pm pic.twitter.com/zKLW7p5mTd — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 22, 2021

Another concern is river flooding. Rainfall amounts may not be as high in the Valley but waterways come down from the mountains. This means a lot of water is going to be flowing into the streams and rivers. This will become a threat heading into Wednesday overnight.

You can stay tuned for more information with the WHSV Weather App. You can watch on the radar when heavy rain is moving into your area and get push alerts.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.