Long John Silver’s in Staunton being rebuilt after January fire

Long John Silver's Construction
Long John Silver's Construction(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fans of Long John Silver’s will not have to wait too long for the restaurant to be rebuilt in Staunton.

The store was demolished after a fire that damaged the building back in January.

But the company says the fast food chain will have a new footprint and aesthetic, and they hope to have it complete by December 20, 2021.

Employees of the Staunton Long John Silver’s were able to travel to work at a different location in the meantime or will return to work when the new store is open.

