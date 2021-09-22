Long John Silver’s in Staunton being rebuilt after January fire

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fans of Long John Silver’s will not have to wait too long for the restaurant to be rebuilt in Staunton.

The store was demolished after a fire that damaged the building back in January.

But the company says the fast food chain will have a new footprint and aesthetic, and they hope to have it complete by December 20, 2021.

Employees of the Staunton Long John Silver’s were able to travel to work at a different location in the meantime or will return to work when the new store is open.

