Luray community welcomes Marines’ return home

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Two U.S. Marines returned home from Afghanistan on Tuesday evening and they were greeted by the local community.

The gathering was organized by Comer-Jones Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 621 and the corresponding Auxiliary team.

Glenn Ostermann and Andrew Stewart spent four years together serving the United States. On Tuesday, they safely returned home to friends and family. Both Marines have a few months of service remaining before they permanently return to the Shenandoah Valley.

