Pendleton County drops Tuesday night game at James Monroe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County football team suffered a road loss Tuesday night.

The Wildcats dropped a defensive battle at James Monroe, 12-7. Dillon Smith scored Pendleton County’s only touchdown of the night.

With the loss, Pendleton County falls to 1-2 overall. The Panthers are scheduled to host Southern Garrett (MD) for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Franklin.

