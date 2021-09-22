Pendleton County drops Tuesday night game at James Monroe
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County football team suffered a road loss Tuesday night.
The Wildcats dropped a defensive battle at James Monroe, 12-7. Dillon Smith scored Pendleton County’s only touchdown of the night.
With the loss, Pendleton County falls to 1-2 overall. The Panthers are scheduled to host Southern Garrett (MD) for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Franklin.
