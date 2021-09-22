Advertisement

People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell

People gathered in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell who is believed to be dead.
People gathered in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell who is believed to be dead.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Verona, People gathered Tuesday night to remember Khaleesi Cuthriell. A vigil planned before the devastating news became a vigil for justice.

“This is not the outcome that our community wanted,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Dozens gathered under the pavilion at the Augusta County Government Center to light a candle for the 3-year-old girl. They were silent, prayed, sang for the little girl believed to be dead.

“This little girl deserves to have people speak up for her because it seems that she had a life that just nobody missed because she’s been missing for so long, and nobody cared to look for her,” said Tiffany Northedge who attended the vigil. She didn’t know Khaleesi, but as a mom she is heartbroken. “She deserves proper resting place.”

“This case is by far one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Smith who was invited up to speak. “The family’s hopes were high. I know that my office has worked tirelessly on this case.”

Investigators are usually involved hours after a child goes missing according to Smith. In this case, it was months. It’s been hard he said. “Seeing the sheer horror of the family, the community, the men and women assigned to the case,” said Smith. “We’re trying to make sure that we do everything that we can to bring justice for her.”

3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell(WVIR)

In the meantime, Smith encouraged everyone to pray for Khaleesi’s family and to love their own. “Keep your loved ones close to you, you know, hug your little ones tight,” said Smith.

Northedge’s prayer is that Khaleesi is with God, and happy. “And she’s laughing and she knows what it’s like to feel loved because she sees all of us here,” said Northedge.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two students, both age 17, have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Valley Pediatric Group is dealing with a backlog of appointments due to rising cases of...
Pediatric practices struggling in the Valley and across the state

Latest News

Local doctor discusses COVID-19 treatment options
Local doctor discusses COVID-19 treatment options
Overnight Forecast 9/21/2021
Overnight Forecast 9/21/2021
Shenandoah National Park ready for busy fall season
HPD investigates breaking and entering
Valley couple revamp The Buckhorn Inn & Tavern into a bed and breakfast