Preparing for heavy rain in the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Preparedness Month, and with the heavy rain coming through the area Wednesday night, now is the time to have a plan.

“Have a plan, maintain their plans, update their plans. Planning is essential to keeping their family safe,” Anthony Ramsey, Director of Emergency Communications and Coordinator of Emergency Management for Augusta County said.

Part of that plan is knowing where to go if you need to evacuate because of the weather and how to get there.

“Know what your thresholds are. Obviously, you need to plan to get out before it gets worse. A lot of people want to stay home. Definitely keep in contact with your family,” Ramsey said.

It’s also important to make sure you include your pets in your plan.

While you’re making a plan, pack a bag of supplies you may need with things like a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries and a phone charger.

“Have medicines ready. If you had to evacuate in a moment’s notice, have what you need to be sustainable for a 24-72 hour period,” Ramsey said.

If water does get into your home and you need to evacuate, Ramsey says to call for help early.

“Stay as dry and get to the point you can make a call, get help and get out,” Ramsey added.

For information about how to prepare for disaster, check out ready.gov.

