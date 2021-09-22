School division says end of year test shows no learning loss for Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Students in West Virginia should soon be bringing home results of the West Virginia General Summative Assessment taken last spring.

The English, mathematics, and science test measures academic progress for students in grades 3-8 as the school year wraps up.

The results show a student’s strengths and weaknesses, it’s even more important this year as it shows the impact COVID-19 had on a child’s learning.

In Pendleton County, for eighth-grade schools, Associate Superintendent Nicole Hevener says the division was ranked 7th out of 55 other school divisions in reading and 8th in math.

“We had many times of being remote and it just shows that they made every effort they could to reach out to the students and use every opportunity they had to really be using their time in an instructional manner to help the students,” Hevener said.

Hevener says parents are also to thank for the combined effort of closing an academic learning gap and making sure students stayed on the same academic level.

Some resources and steps parents can take are also provided on results to help their child succeed.

The science section of the test is taken by students just in grades 5-8.

To better understand the report click here.

