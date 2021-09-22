Advertisement

School division says end of year test shows no learning loss for Pendleton County

Franklin Elementary School
Franklin Elementary School(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Students in West Virginia should soon be bringing home results of the West Virginia General Summative Assessment taken last spring.

The English, mathematics, and science test measures academic progress for students in grades 3-8 as the school year wraps up.

The results show a student’s strengths and weaknesses, it’s even more important this year as it shows the impact COVID-19 had on a child’s learning.

In Pendleton County, for eighth-grade schools, Associate Superintendent Nicole Hevener says the division was ranked 7th out of 55 other school divisions in reading and 8th in math.

“We had many times of being remote and it just shows that they made every effort they could to reach out to the students and use every opportunity they had to really be using their time in an instructional manner to help the students,” Hevener said.

Hevener says parents are also to thank for the combined effort of closing an academic learning gap and making sure students stayed on the same academic level.

Some resources and steps parents can take are also provided on results to help their child succeed.

The science section of the test is taken by students just in grades 5-8.

To better understand the report click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Latest News

Flooded road
Preparing for heavy rain in the Valley
Day of Action where volunteers are helping repack produce to send out to families in the area.
Volunteers lend a hand for several projects across the Valley for Day of Action
As part of a community service project, John C. Myers Elementary School students brought in...
Elementary school students in Broadway send food to health care heroes
Long John Silver's Construction
Long John Silver’s in Staunton being rebuilt after January fire