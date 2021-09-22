Advertisement

Staffing shortage leads animal shelter to turn away new animals

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Humane Society will not take new pets into its care for the time being.

In a Facebook post, shelter officials said, “We are experiencing a critical staffing and vet shortage. We have to make difficult changes for the time being. We hope this will be a short term issue. At this time we are unable to take pets into our care. Currently we have over 300 pets looking for a family. We need you to come visit to find your next best friend and to share the word.”

Effective Tuesday, September 28, the Adoption Center hours will change to Tuesday-Friday noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dog and cat adoptions. For cat adoptions, the shelter will stay open until 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Other times may be scheduled once an application is processed and approved.

To help adopt 130 cats currently in the shelter, it is offering half-price adoptions with approved applications.

The agency is also searching for a new veterinarian for its clinic.

