Valley couple revamp Buckhorn Inn & Tavern into a bed and breakfast

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - What was once a stagecoach stop between Staunton and Western Virginia will now be a bed and breakfast.

Brenda and Jack Kearney revamped the Buckhorn Inn & Tavern in Churchville and are looking forward to reopening its doors.

The historical Buckhorn Inn & Tavern was built in 1811 and has gone through many phases over the years, from a stagecoach stop to a tavern and then a dining location, with more in between.

“This place has a long history. There’s been a lot of people who have stayed here over the time, and we want to make sure that people continue to stay here,” Jack said.

The Kearney family said they hope to offer an experience at the tavern including lodging, restaurant dining, and hopefully excursions in the future.

The plan is to have doors open at the end of October.

