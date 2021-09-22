VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash in Rockingham County
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKIGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at mile marker 240.2 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.
Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder and the acceleration lane, according to an update from VDOT.
There are also reports of backups in the Weyers Cave area at mile marker 237 heading northbound.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
