VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash in Rockingham County

ROCKIGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at mile marker 240.2 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.

Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder and the acceleration lane, according to an update from VDOT.

There are also reports of backups in the Weyers Cave area at mile marker 237 heading northbound.

Motorists heading northbound on I-81 can expect backups at MM 237. (Source: VDOT)

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

