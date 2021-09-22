Volunteers lend a hand for several projects across the Valley for Day of Action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of volunteers were out around the Valley Wednesday for the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s annual Day of Action.

The United Way was excited to do more hands-on projects again this year, after the event had to be modified last year due to COVID-19.

Being hands-on gives community members a better idea of the need behind the scenes of local organizations.

One group of volunteers was at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank repacking produce, which will be sent out to families in need Thursday evening.

“It can be really difficult for families to buy produce so we’re trying, to supplement that in whatever way possible and help support the nutrition and the health and the wellbeing of those community members,” Colleen Berger, Volunteer and Food Drive Coordinator for BRAFB, said.

That means meeting those folks where they are. The food will be delivered through the food bank’s mobile pantry program, which follows the Gus Bus around to different Harrisonburg neighborhoods.

“The Gus Bus is another location where we have volunteers out today cleaning it, so it’ll be nice and clean tomorrow for delivery of all this produce,” Nadina Pupic, Program Support Specialist for the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County said.

Berger says the food bank is grateful to have so many people step up to help because they wouldn’t be able to serve those in need without the community’s help.

“We cover 25 counties and eight cities. There’s no way we could do it without our volunteers. From projects like this to out in the community it’s really important for us,” Berger explained.

Volunteers were also lending a hand to about 20 other organizations and local schools Wednesday, but some projects did have to be postponed due to the rain.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering for the food bank, check out their website.

You can also go to the United Way’s webpage, where they can help connect you to other organizations in the area as well.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.