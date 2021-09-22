Wanted Waynesboro shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Waynesboro are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Brooks shot a person during a dispute at a home on the 1000 block of East Main Street. When police responded just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers found an adult with a gunshot wound. Brooks allegedly left before police arrived.

Police said they issued several warrants against Brooks which include shooting, weapons, domestic assault and drug charges.

The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.

