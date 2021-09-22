Advertisement

Wanted Waynesboro shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.
Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Waynesboro are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Brooks shot a person during a dispute at a home on the 1000 block of East Main Street. When police responded just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers found an adult with a gunshot wound. Brooks allegedly left before police arrived.

Police said they issued several warrants against Brooks which include shooting, weapons, domestic assault and drug charges.

The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.

Media Release September 22, 2021 On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 2:34 AM, the Waynesboro Police...

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Bridgewater’s town leadership is exploring the possibility of bringing some new businesses to...
Bridgewater looking to bring new restaurant, grocery store to town

Latest News

Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder and the acceleration lane.
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash in Rockingham County
(FILE)
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,737 Wednesday
Reward raised for information about fairground shooting that killed juvenile