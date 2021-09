RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) rescued a baby alligator.

The alligator was safely removed and placed with a permitted rescue, the RACC says.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife and Resources also assisted in the rescue.

