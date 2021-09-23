Advertisement

Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.(The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Several Boppy loungers have been recalled after eight reports of infant deaths associated with the pillows.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the infants reportedly suffocated after being place on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found their side or on their stomach.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

The recall includes the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Loungers, according to CPSC.

CPSC says about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions in stores nationwide and online from January 2004 through September 2021. They measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Boppy also distributed about 35,000 in Canada.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

Anyone with this product should stop use immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

CPSC reminds parents and caregivers that a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard without blankets or pillows is the best place for a baby to sleep. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
People gathered in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell who is believed to be dead.
People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,767 Thursday
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane