Advertisement

California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later

By KGO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In its history, the city of San Jose has been home to five Chinatowns.

The most well-known was the Second Market Street Chinatown, deliberately set on fire in 1887.

Back then, 1,400 people were displaced and were given no option to rebuild.

“The city said, ‘No, it’s a vile community, and we don’t want it downtown,’” said Gerrye Kee Wong of Chinese Historical and Cultural Project

San Jose leaders are asking for forgiveness, apologizing for the city’s role in past atrocities. The city’s resolution Tuesday will address Chinese immigrants and their descendants.

There will be special ceremony on Wednesday, with prominent Chinese leaders in the community acknowledging and accepting that apology.

Wong said even centuries later, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is finding itself in another stretch of anti-Asian hate, and she commends today’s city leaders for stepping up.

“With the environment that we’re seeing today, this is an important step ... to acknowledge the wrongs of the past, but trying to see if we could move forward,” she said.

“We need to also recognize that accountability helps to heal these wounds,” said Assemblymember Evan Low.

It’s an important part of growing in a multicultural society like today’s San Jose.

“It’s appropriate that every generation, we do this ... that we remember this, because tragically, these lessons are lost from one generation to another. And even more tragically, history does repeat itself,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

At the former Fairmont Hotel, which was the site of the Second Market Street Chinatown, there’s a plaque commemorating the tragedy, dedicated 100 years later.

“It was an awakening for me,” Wong said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
People gathered in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell who is believed to be dead.
People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,767 Thursday
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane