Charlottesville starts next step in bidding process for Confederate statues

Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville spokesperson is clarifying a press release sent out by the city Wednesday, September 22, on the next steps for its Confederate statues.

Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the first step was to gather interest on who would want the statues of Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson. Now, the city is reaching back out to get specific offers.

“It’s becoming a more formal process where all the people who expressed interest, we will now reach back out to them and let them know if you’re still interested it’s time to submit a formal offer,” Wheeler said.

After offers are submitted, City Council will ask for committee volunteers. The committee will review the offers and make a recommendation for councilors to weigh in on.

The deadline for the official offers to be made is October 15.

