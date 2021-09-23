Advertisement

City of Staunton addresses surge at Augusta Health, urges community to get vaccinated

City of Staunton
City of Staunton(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In response to the COVID-19 surge in the community and Augusta Health nearing patient capacity, the City of Staunton released the following statement:

The City of Staunton appeals to everyone who is qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, to get their vaccination as soon as possible. 

We have heard from our region’s healthcare professionals at Augusta Health and understand that the data indicate our area is experiencing a prevalence of COVID-19 that is consistent with the highest number of infections since the pandemic began, and that it has not yet even reached the peak number of positive cases expected this year.

We recognize that Augusta Health is presently near in-patient capacity due to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, 85% of whom are unvaccinated. 

The hospital is currently operating under “Red Surge” conditions, which means non-urgent and non-emergent procedures have been halted so staff can be redeployed to provide care for hospitalized patients.

According to Augusta Health, the vaccination rate in our region currently stands at 53%.  The city acknowledges that increasing the percentage of vaccinated individuals in our community will avoid unnecessary community infections, will allow Augusta Health to allocate its resources to care for those in our community with the greatest need and, most importantly, will help save lives.

As requested by Augusta Health, the City of Staunton joins with the health system in asking that all qualified members of our community choose to be vaccinated.

